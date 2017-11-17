When Marvel first made its way to TV, expectations were high.

The Avengers had just assembled their way to becoming the studio's first production to generate over $1 billion in ticket sales, transitioning the Marvel Cinematic Universe out of its first phase and into its second, and the idea of the interconnected superhero world coming into our living rooms every week for the low, low price of the cable bill we were already paying was thrilling.

And then, in the fall of 2013, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actually premiered.

In the four years since the ABC series revived S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and, at the start, underwhelmed fans, the powerhouse studio's small-screen output has been something of a mixed bag. With their latest Netflix series, the dour Marvel's The Punisher, now streaming and their first Hulu series, Marvel's Runaways, just around the corner, it's time to take stock of the state of Marvel TV. And at the onset, one thing's abundantly clear: For a studio that continues to soar to new heights, both creatively and financially, at the box office (Seriously, have you seen Thor: Ragnarok yet? If not, what's stopping you?!), they're sure having a hard time sticking the landing on TV this fall.