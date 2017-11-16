What guy doesn't want to look like Liam Hemsworth?
It's no secret that Miley Cyrus' fiancé has earned rave reviews from a whole lot of family members. Billy Ray Cyrus, however, may have turned that admiration up in a whole new way thanks to his latest confession.
On Friday's all-new Harry, the country singer revealed a sweet secret to Harry Connick Jr. and the audience.
Don't tell anyone, but the shirt Billy Ray is wearing is totally from Liam's closet.
"I think if you bring something back you didn't really steal it. I kind of borrowed it from Liam Hemsworth," he explained. "He didn't know though and he doesn't know. I happen to be getting ready to come up and do this show and there was a clean shirt there."
Lester Cohen/WireImage.com; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Billy Ray continued, "I sweat through four layers of clothes and Liam's t-shirt was the last thing I had left. So I've got to finish this show, fly back home and go put it in his closet so he doesn't know it's gone."
Fashion aside, the singer's personal story is just more proof that the Cyrus family has a great relationship with Liam. In fact, Billy Ray's wife recently shared how much she adores the actor.
"I will say I love Liam. I've known him forever," Tish Cyrus previously shared with E! News. "Absolutely cannot be more obsessed."
Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus added, "I love Liam too."
Harry airs weekdays in daytime. Check your local listing or visit their website for showtimes in your neighborhood.