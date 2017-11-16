Serena Williams is married!
The tennis superstar tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian on Thursday evening in front of friends and family in New Orleans.
Many of Serena's celeb BFFs were in attendance at the ceremony Thursday to see their pal get married.
Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Colton Haynes are among the stars that have been spotted in New Orleans over the past 24 hours.
In celebration of Serena's special day, let's take a look into the past to see how long she's been best friends with Kim, Eva, Colton and more celebs!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kim: Serena and Kim have been friends for over 15 years, according to Vogue.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told the publication's September Issue that Serena "is obsessed with karaoke, which personally is my biggest fear in life. I remember a dinner in San Francisco before a DNC fundraiser. Serena sang, [former U.S. President Barack Obama] sang, [Kanye West] sang. It was legendary. She gives herself those moments—it's how she recharges. Serena's the girl you can call and say anything to. She'll never judge you, and she's never too busy for you. Oh, and she can keep any secret."
BACKGRID
Eva: Eva is one of Serena's biggest fans. The actress has been spotted watching her pal play tennis and the duo has been photographed together around the world for years. From events in Monaco to the beach in Miami. Eva was there to attend Serena's baby shower earlier this year and talked about dressing up for the occasion on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Check out what Eva said about her pal in the video above!
Colton: Colton is also a major supporter of Serena and has been spotted at her tennis matches as well. Back in 2015 for Serena's 30th birthday, Colton shared the Instagram post above which shows some of their most epic friendship moments.
Along with the post, Colton wrote, "On this day, 30fun yrs ago, this beautiful light @serenawilliams was born. What a fun journey it's been :) So happy to have ya in my life & cheers to many more dance rehearsals, karaoke nights, petty squad naps, & spontaneous flights! :)."
LALO/BACKGRID
Caroline Wozniacki Caroline, a fellow tennis star, and Serena have shown major support for each other over the years. When Serena was announced as Sport Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in 2015, Caroline posted her friend's cover photo and congratulated her.
Caroline wrote to Serena, "Congrats @serenawilliams !! SOOO well deserved! Hard working, humble, thoughtful, beautiful.. So many words describe you, but most of all you are a great person and an amazing friend! Can't wait to see you soon!! #beautifulcoverphoto."
Congratulations to Serena and Alexis on their wedding!
That's not all, though. To see all the celebs arriving to the newlyweds' special day in style, keep scrolling!
Beetham/Prahl/Splash News
After flying from Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a quick change before arriving at the ceremony.
BACKGRID
Date night done right! The actress and her husband make one glamorous pair as they arrive for their close friends' wedding.
BACKGRID
Getting to a wedding isn't so easy when paparazzi are close by. Fortunately, these famous friends were right on time.
BACKGRID
Since white is for the bride, this supermodel opts for bright colors on the special New Orleans evening.
Splash News
The editor-in-chief of Vogue wouldn't miss out on such a special day. After all, the bride and groom were previously profiled in the magazine.
LALO/BACKGRID
Put your hands together for this Hollywood power couple who show up in style.
LALO/BACKGRID
The newly engaged tennis player shows up with her main man for the special day.
LALO/BACKGRID
Peace, love and weddings! The Arrow star and newlywed is ready for a magical ceremony.
