It's cold outside, but that doesn't mean that pants are the only option.

The sweater dress is a girl's best friend in the winter. It's warm, feminine, fashionable and versatile. With added accessories or layers, you can take it day to night or from casual to dressed up with ease. From Priyanka Chopra's pop of pink in Altuzarra to Kendall Jenner's fashion week iteration, the popular garment has so many styles that it's a go-to, no matter your personal taste. There's sure to be a sweater dress trend that fits you.