Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: There's Finally Photographic Proof That They Are More Than Friends

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Wilmer Valderrama, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nazanin Mandi, The Platinum Life 106

Shantel Jackson Puts Her Shoe Gummi Inserts to the Test on The Platinum Life

Nikki Bella

The Bella Twins' Sexiest Pics

These two are definitely more than a Weeknd rebound! 

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted kissing during Justin's hockey game on Wednesday night. Selena was there along with her adorable puppy to cheer on her new (and old) boo.

While these two haven't officially confirmed anything, this picture says a lot. Plus, a source tells E! News that her and the Biebs are exclusive and he is committed to making it work for the long haul. What else do we know about their budding romance? 

Photos

Justin Bieber's Many Tattoos

Check out the clip above for the full story! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , PDA
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.