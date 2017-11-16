These two are definitely more than a Weeknd rebound!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted kissing during Justin's hockey game on Wednesday night. Selena was there along with her adorable puppy to cheer on her new (and old) boo.

While these two haven't officially confirmed anything, this picture says a lot. Plus, a source tells E! News that her and the Biebs are exclusive and he is committed to making it work for the long haul. What else do we know about their budding romance?