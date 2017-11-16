2017 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

The biggest night in Latin music did not disappoint!
The 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards brought the biggest names to Las Vegas for a magical night hosted by stars Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez.
The night was packed with unforgettable performances from Resident, Luis Fonsi, Juanes, French Montana, Maluma, J Balvin and many more artists.
Let's take a look at some of the biggest winners of the night:
Album Of The Year:
Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Record Of The Year:
"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
Song Of The Year (A Songwriter's Award):
"Despacito" — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee) songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)
Best New Artist:
Vicente García
Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album
El Dorado — Shakira
Best Urban Fusion / Performance:
"Despacito" (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Salón, Lágrimas y Deso—Lila Downs
Best Urban Album:
Residente—Residente
Best Urban Song:
"Somos Anormales"—Rafael Arcaute, Igor Koshkendey & Residente, Songwriters (Residente)
Best Alternative Music Album:
Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba
Best Alternative Song:
"Amárrame" —Mon Laferte, Songwriter (Mon Laferte feat. Juanes)
Best Rock Album:
La Gran Oscilación—Diamante Eléctrico
Best Pop/Rock Album:
Mis Planes son Amarte—Juanes
Best Rock Song: (TIE)
"Déjala Rodar"—Diamante Eléctrico, Songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)
&
"La Noche"—Andrés Calamaro, Songwriter (Andrés Calamaro)
Best Regional Song (A Songwriter's Award):
"Siempre Es Así" — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)
Best Salsa Album:
Salsa Big Band—Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Cumbia/Vallenato:
Ni Un Paso Atrás—Jorge Celedón Y Sergio Luis Rodríguez
Best Contemporary Tropical Album:
Bidimensional—Guaco
Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album:
Dos Navegantes — Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise