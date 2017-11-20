Once upon a time there were two beautiful blonde princesses who happened to be best friends. Each princess was hilarious and quirky in her own right: One in a more deliberate and practiced sort of way, the other in a down-to-earth-I-just-burped kind of way.

Separately they were forces to be reckoned with, but together they were unstoppable. Their friendship came out of nowhere: One minute the two princesses were each living their own separate and extremely successful lives, the next second they were sharing a jet ski and talking about writing a screenplay together. But once the people of the kingdom saw them together it just felt right.

But then everyone began to wonder: What really happened to Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer? Do they still ride jet skis? Where the f--k is that screenplay? What is the kingdom supposed to do without pictures of them dancing on top of a piano during a Billy Joel concert?