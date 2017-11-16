Things are looking bad for Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes) as Scandal heads into winter hiatus.

The search is on for the bride-to-be, who went missing just before her wedding to Charlie (George Newbern), and yes, we're pretty worried about her. We're especially worried after hearing the tease Katie Lowes could give us at Wednesday's event honoring members of the TV Academy, including Shonda Rhimes.

"It's very complicated, and there is a lot of doom and gloom, yes," she told us, unable to confirm if Quinn is alive or dead.

"Things are looking very very very grim to perhaps nonexistent for Quinn," Darby Stanchfield said, though Rhimes herself did give us the tiniest bit of hope.

"I don't know if it's not so good," the executive producer said of Quinn's predicament. "I think it's intriguing."