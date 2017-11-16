Vanessa Hudgens' New Beauty Products Are Only $6 on Amazon

Courtesy SinfulColors
Courtesy SinfulColors
Vanessa Hudgens' new makeup collaboration is anything but sinful. If anything, it's a blessing from the beauty gods.
Now that she's the Global Color Collaborator for SinfulColors, the brand is launching its first full color collection, featuring face and eye makeup that will surely amp up your look in time for the holidays (think: New Year's makeup). The 18-piece collection includes metallic mascara (a level up from its tinted peers), cream-based eye shadow duos, tinted eyeliners and highlighter sticks—a.k.a. everything you need to glow. The best part: Each of the super-pigmented products are $6.99 or less and exclusively available on Amazon (for now).
"I was already a fan of the SinfulColors nail color brand, so to become their Global Color Collaborator, launching the first-ever SinfulColors cosmetics collection, is an honor," Vanessa said in a release. "The products are so unexpected, and not like anything I have seen before."
Beyond the holidays and her new title, the star has another cause for celebration: her 29th birthday. On December 14, the brand will release "The Birthday Bundle," which will include a mascara, brow product, eyeliner and eye shadow. And, since the product will be sold on Amazon, you'll be able to buy it for the V.Hud fan in your life in time for Christmas.
Check out our must-haves from the launch below!
SinfulColors Diva Lash Color Mascara in Lashing Out, Metallic Burgundy Mascara, $5.99
SinfulColors Diva Lash Color Mascara in Fantas-Eyes, Metallic Copper Mascara, $5.99
SinfulColors Face Forward Allover Highlighting Stick in Rose Glow, Highlighter Makeup, $6.99
SinfulColors Shady Babe Duo Cream Shadow in Hypnotic-Dazzling, Khaki and Grey Metallic Cream Eyeshadow, $6.99
SinfulColors Shady Babe Duo Cream Shadow in Tempting-Alluring, Lilac and Blue Iridescent Cream Eyeshadow, $6.99
SinfulColors Stop & Stare Gel Eyeliner in Seductive, Rose Gold Pencil Eyeliner, $5.99
SinfulColors Stop & Stare Gel Eyeliner in Provocative, Blue Pencil Eyeliner, $5.99
Shop the full range in stores and on the brand's site, starting January 2018.
