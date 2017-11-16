Barbie Blank is breaking down after getting some troubling messages from her husband, Sheldon Souray, while out with pals Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson
On this Sunday's new WAGS L.A., Barbie reveals that she and Sheldon are "going through some things."
"He's leaving tomorrow, he's going on vacation, him, his mom and my step-daughter and like, they're not inviting me," Barbie said with tears in her eyes.
Both Nicole and Olivia tried to assure Barbie that it's not her fault.
"Maybe he's been feeling neglected even though you don't even notice that," Nicole offered. "And he doesn't express it so it builds up and he resents you, and now he's at a point where he's not talking to you, and that's not your fault," Olivia assured Barbie.
Despite the girls' attempt to console their friend, Barbie can't help but wonder if her marriage is headed for divorce.
"I don't know what to do. I'm not myself. I don't know what I'm walking into, I don't know if he's gonna be like, ‘I want a divorce,'" Barbie wondered.
