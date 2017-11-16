In less than a month, Kevin Spacey has gone from one of the most respected actors in Hollywood to one of the most frowned upon.
As you've likely heard, the House of Cards star is under fire for a slew of sexual harassment allegations from all corners of his career—Netflix, movies and even a non-profit theater he directed for more than 10 years. He's been dropped by his talent agency and his publicist, and he won't see the conclusion of some of his biggest roles.
Needless to say, the actor has stepped out of the spotlight, but while he seeks "evaluation and treatment," more people continue to come forward with claims about his alleged misconduct and more repercussions have been put into place.
Here's everything we know about the Oscar winner's downfall:
Anthony Rapp Speaks Out: On Oct. 29, actor the Star Trek: Discovery star spoke out to Buzzfeed News and accused Spacey of making a pass at him when he was just 14 years old. According to Rapp, Spacey invited him over for a party after working with him on Broadway, and at the end of the night, picked him up and put him on a bed, crawling on top of him and making a sexual advancement.
Spacey's Criticized Response: Taking to Twitter the night of the Buzzfeed article, the House of Cards actor responded to Rapp's story with an apology and chalked the incident up to "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" that he did not remember. He also took the moment to come out as gay—a statement that quickly came under fire and was perceived as entirely unfair to the gay community.
Spacey Enters Treatment: The Oscar winner entered treatment less than three days after Rapp's story was published. His rep, Staci Wolfe, released the following statement to E! News: "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."
Spacey's Talent Agency and Publicist Drop Him: A day after releasing that statement, Wolfe announced she was dropping Spacey. His longtime talent agency, CAA, did the same.
Netflix Cuts Ties With Spacey: After announcing the final season of House of Cards, Netflix suspended all filming for the show as it investigated allegations against the actor. A few days later, the streaming company announced they decided to cut all relations with Spacey.
"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," the statement read. "We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."
More People Speak Out With Misconduct Claims Against Spacey: Over the last few weeks, more and more people continue to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey. Four men—including actor Harry Dreyfuss, a military adviser named Mark Ebenhoch, a former theater usher named Justin Dawes and an anonymous journalist—all came forward to Buzzfeed News with claims that Spacey made unwanted sexual advancements toward them.
Eight House of Cards staffers also recounted Spacey's alleged pattern of sexual misconduct, describing the actor as "predatory" in a CNN report. Shortly after that, a former TV anchor named Heather Unruh told reporters at a press conference that the Oscar winner got her son "drunk" and then stuck his hand inside her son's pants and "grabbed his genitals" while at a restaurant in Nantucket, Mass., last July.
All the Money in the World Postpones Premiere, Replaces Spacey: Just a few weeks before the release of what would have been Spacey's new film, All the Money in the World, E! News learned the studio decided to replace Spacey with Christopher Plummer and re-shoot every scene.
"I think it's very sad what happened to him," Plummer said. "Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame."
The Old Vic Investigates Spacey: The Oscar winner maintained the title of creative director at The Old Vic from 2004 to 2015. After conducting an investigation into Spacey this week, the not-for-profit London theater revealed more than 20 men came forward with claims that the actor exhibited "inappropriate behavior."
"The Old Vic is deeply dismayed by the allegations and thankful to all those who have contacted its helpline directly," the theater said in a statement to E! News. "From today, The Old Vic has committed to a new Way Forward that will build on existing practices and procedures to ensure that the theater fulfills its duty of care to all who work with the organization."