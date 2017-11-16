In less than a month, Kevin Spacey has gone from one of the most respected actors in Hollywood to one of the most frowned upon.

As you've likely heard, the House of Cards star is under fire for a slew of sexual harassment allegations from all corners of his career—Netflix, movies and even a non-profit theater he directed for more than 10 years. He's been dropped by his talent agency and his publicist, and he won't see the conclusion of some of his biggest roles.