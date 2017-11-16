Keep your eyes peeled for Prince William and Prince Harry in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

As E! News exclusively revealed in May 2016, the brothers joined John Boyega, Benicio Del Toro and Daisy Ridley to film a cameo during a visit to Pinewood Studios. "During what was meant to be a lunch break on the official schedule of the royal tour at Pinewood, they actually sneaked off to Wardrobe and were dressed up as Stormtroopers for a scene with Daisy, John and Benicio," a source said. One of the Stormtroopers—"not sure if [it was] William or Harry," the source said, "was required to pat Daisy's bottom as he walked past her." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, which owns production company Lucasfilm, didn't comment in 2016.

Now, Boyega has confirmed E! News' scoop—and provided additional details.

During a taping of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable, Boyega revealed that Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow joined the royals for the scene. The four guest stars were "wrapped in Stormtroopers costumes," making for a "strange contrast of a weird family."