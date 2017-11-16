Kim Kardashian says she did not invite her surrogate to her baby shower because she had not yet explained who she is to her children.
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed in late September via a show promo that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child. The baby, a girl, is set to be born via surrogate. Kim and her family celebrated at a lavish baby shower last weekend.
"I, um, I did not [invite the surrogate]," Kim said on The Real on Thursday. "I did introduce her to my family. I introduced her to my family earlier that day. And, you know, I just thought, I don't know, it was like a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would've wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn't really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet. So I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we're celebrating, you know, her, I just want to celebrate the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I'm going to explain it to them."
"I love her," she added. "I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She's so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She's great. She's been amazing."
Kim said the surrogate did not know at the beginning that she would be carrying her and Kanye's baby.
"You could do it totally anonymously," she said. "You could go that route and I just felt like I wanted whoever's carrying my baby, like what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband and what if they didn't want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be like, proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her."
Kim said the surrogate was "really excited" when she found out she would be carrying the couple's baby.
"She was, you know, someone that had watched the show, not like a superfan or anything, that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it. So she was really proud to do it and really excited.
Kim said she decided to use a surrogate after experiencing "bad deliveries" and having a few surgeries on her uterus.
"I really didn't have a choice," she said. "I, at this point, couldn't get pregnant and we wanted to expand our family. So the fact that that is something that you can do, and it's really taboo to talk about and people don't really understand it, I mean, even throwing my baby shower, do I a baby shower? What do I do? I thought I wanted to because I wanted North to experience a party, like, 'Something's coming, someone's coming. We're going to welcome our little sister coming.' So I think that...that really like got everyone in the mood."
"But there are no rules. It's like, you know, I saw online people were saying today, like, 'Did you invite your surrogate to the shower? Is she invited?'" Kim continued. "What are the rules? There are no rules and I'm trying to figure it out. But I thought I'd want to be open about my experience because it's what I'm going through."
Kim said she decided she wanted a baby shower days before it was held.
"I was in the mindset of, 'I'm not going to do a baby shower,'" Kim said on The Real. "And all of a sudden, like five days before the baby shower, I was like, 'I have to do it.' Cherry blossoms, it's what I wanted. We had to rent off these cherry blossoms. They pulled it off in four or five days...and it was so beautiful and it was just a tea for my friends and it was beautiful. I'm so glad that I did it."
The baby shower featured pink cherry blossom trees, which fueled speculation Kim and Kanye are expecting a girl. Kim then confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that they will be welcoming their second daughter.
Kim and Kanye's new baby will join big sister North West, 4, and big brother Saint West, who will turn 2 in December.
"It is an interesting transition. She is so excited it's a girl," Kim said about North. "She is so excited. I think my son's gonna have a harder time with it, I don't know why. I hope he doesn't. I tell her every night, 'You know, when you're coming in my room and it's now two in the morning, you know I might be in Baby Sister's room feeding her, so you can't, you know, I'm not always gonna be here.' And she's like, 'I know, Mom.' Let's see. Let's see."
Kim also talked about her daughter's love of makeup on The Real.
"This morning, to get her out of the house, I had to put her in a fairy princess dress and she had to do her own makeup," she said. "She wanted to FaceTime my makeup artist Mario [Dedivanovic] that's in in New York and show him how she applies makeup."
"Most of the makeup she has is pretend makeup. You can buy kids pretend makeup. So she was so excited that this morning it was real makeup. Just a little bit. I wiped it off. She didn't even know the difference."
During her appearance on The Real, Kim promoted her new line of crystal-design gardenia-inspired perfumes.
