Kelly Clarkson and Pink to Perform Together for the First Time at the 2017 AMAs

The 2017 American Music Awards will feature the ultimate collaboration, with a double dose of girl power.

Kelly Clarkson and Pinkare set to perform together at the annual show as the opening act, marking their first joint performance. They were previously announced as musical acts for the 2017 AMAs but it was revealed on Thursday that they will perform together. Both singers are also set to give solo performances on the show.

Clarkson and Pink are big fans of each other.

"I will sing anytime, anywhere with Pink, first of all, because she's amazing," Clarkson told Andy Cohen on his SIRIUS XM radio show a couple of weeks ago.

Pink has called Clarkson "amazing."

Both singers have performed solo at the annual AMAs a few times over the past decade or so.

Also at the 2017 AMAs, Christina Aguilera is set to perform a 25th anniversary tribute to the movie The Bodyguard and its late star Whitney Houston. Other performers include Selena Gomez, Demi LovatoDiana Ross, BTS, Alessia Cara & Zedd and Niall HoranLady GagaNick JonasShawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons & Khalid, Portugal. The Man, and Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line & watt.

Tracee Ellis Rossis hosting the ceremony. Celebrity presenters include Jared LetoLea Michele and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Nominees for the 2017 AMAs include Bruno Mars, who has eight nominations, and Drake, The Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran, who each have five.

The 2017 AMAs air live on ABC on Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

