The gang's all here!
What better way to prepare to say "I do" than with a rehearsal dinner? Bride-to-be Serena Williams headed off to her star-studded New Orleans version Wednesday night, a day ahead of her reported Thursday nuptials to fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The future husband and wife recently welcomed daughter Alexis.
While the dinner would not be complete without the future Mr. and Mrs., the tennis champion also made sure some of her celebrity besties could be there for the pre-wedding celebration.
Newly married Colton Haynes, Eva Longoria, her husband José Antonio Bastón and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo were among the famous guests that flocked to Emeril Lagasse's Meril restaurant Wednesday night, decked head to toe in stylish ensembles.
Roughly 100 family members and close friends made their way to the city to celebrate the bride and groom, including Serena's mom, Oracene Price, and her sisters. To keep attendees focused on the celebrations, they were given Yondr pouches upon arriva,l which stored their cell phones and locked them so they couldn't be used, a source told E! News.
Of course, no dinner in New Orleans would be complete without beignets. According to the insider, Cafe Du Monde provided their famous beignets from a truck parked outside. Meanwhile, there was no shortage of bubbly as the restaurant poured bottles of champagne to toast the future husband and wife.
The night seemed to be a success as the new mom left her celebration smiling from ear to ear in the back seat of a car. The athlete channeled Hollywood glamour for her special night, sporting a white beaded gown with pearls cascading down her back.
Meanwhile, preparations for the ceremony remain underway as Williams' Galia Lahav wedding gown was spotted arriving to her house on Wednesday, as well as nail polishes and a masseuse. Let the pampering begin!
More stars are expected to make their way to the ceremony, including La La Anthony, some members of the Kardashian family, Ciaraand Russell Wilson, E! News previously learned.
While we wait for the wedding bells to ring, it's safe to say this wedding is going to be quite the event!