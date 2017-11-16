The gang's all here!

What better way to prepare to say "I do" than with a rehearsal dinner? Bride-to-be Serena Williams headed off to her star-studded New Orleans version Wednesday night, a day ahead of her reported Thursday nuptials to fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The future husband and wife recently welcomed daughter Alexis.

While the dinner would not be complete without the future Mr. and Mrs., the tennis champion also made sure some of her celebrity besties could be there for the pre-wedding celebration.