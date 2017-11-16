La La Anthonyis living her best life and it's on her terms!

"I'm more secure now. I don't need to be liked by everyone. That was in the beginning and throughout high school too," the Power star explains to Latina. "I just wanted everybody to like me, and then I realized that it's never going to happen. I'm more accepting of this is who I am—take it or leave it."

The 38-year-old actress has been going full throttle on her career, she's seamlessly transitioned from an MTV VJ to a reality star, then to an actress and fashion designer. But as the mother of one explains, landing all of these gigs wasn't easy.