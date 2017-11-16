"If they can't hear you, they can't hunt you."

Say what?! The first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place, written and directed by John Krasinski, premiered online Thursday—and it gives new meaning to the phrase "silent but deadly." The thriller marks Krasinski's first time appearing onscreen in a feature film opposite his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

In addition to Blunt and Krasinski, A Quiet Place also stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. Krasinski co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, from a story by Beck and Woods. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller produced the film for Paramount Pictures.

The film focuses on a family living on a farm. It includes no dialogue, as "silence is survival." When the couple's son knocks over a lantern, creating a small commotion, all hell breaks loose.