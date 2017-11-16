Say what?! The first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place, written and directed by John Krasinski, premiered online Thursday—and it gives new meaning to the phrase "silent but deadly." The thriller marks Krasinski's first time appearing onscreen in a feature film opposite his wife, actress Emily Blunt.
In addition to Blunt and Krasinski, A Quiet Place also stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. Krasinski co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, from a story by Beck and Woods. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller produced the film for Paramount Pictures.
The film focuses on a family living on a farm. It includes no dialogue, as "silence is survival." When the couple's son knocks over a lantern, creating a small commotion, all hell breaks loose.
Krasinski had been hoping to work with his wife for years. In fact, while promoting The Hollars last year, he told E! News, "I would love to direct Emily. I don't know. I'd rather act with Emily than direct. I don't know if I need that responsibility. She's so good and I'd be so scared to screw it up, but [I'd be] happy to be in scenes with her. That would be really fun. We're always up for doing something. It's just got to be the right thing...Give us a good one! I would love it!"
The actors aren't offered joint projects "as often as you would think," the actor explained. "I love that people respect our relationship enough that they want to give us something good."
The couple previously starred together in the 2011 film The Muppets, but shared no scenes. They also both voiced characters in the animated movies Animal Crackers and The Wind Rises.
The teaser trailer will run in theaters before Justice League (in theaters Friday), and a full trailer will premiere sometime next year. Paramount Pictures will debut A Quiet Place on Apr. 6, 2018.