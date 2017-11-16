Rapper Lil Peep Dies at 21—and His Ex Bella Thorne Is Speechless

The music industry has lost a rising star.

21-year-old rapper Lil Peep has died, The Guardian confirmed via his U.K. representative. Named Gustav Åhr at birth, Peep was reportedly taken to the hospital after an overdose, according to the newspaper. Per The New York Times, the New York native passed away Wednesday night in Tucson.

In a statement to The Guardian, Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, said, "I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing...I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life."