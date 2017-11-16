If there's an award for Sister of the Year, it should go to Kim Kardashian.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained why no one in her family will confirm or deny rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant. "Alright, I'm going to break it down. This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one...We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself," Kim said. "Hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have."

When Kim stopped by The Late Late Show later that night, James Corden tried to get her to break that code of silence. During a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," he asked her to either drink bird saliva or rank her family from best dressed to worst dressed. Kim obliged, choosing from Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie. Later, faced with eating a bull penis, she decided to reveal one of Kanye West's worst habits—something she had previously revealed during an interview with Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.