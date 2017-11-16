Though Shelton has received some backlash over his new title, Levine endorsed his fellow Voice coach in a 2015 interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Listen, as far as I'm concerned, he is the Sexiest Man Alive. People magazine doesn't know all. They don't know the Blake I know. If they did, he'd be on the cover. I think he's going to get it someday. I just think you've got to work hard at it, like I did. Just don't get down. I know that it's his No. 1 priority in life, so as long as he keeps working hard and being sexy-ish, like he kinda is with his thing, I think they're going to come to him," he said. "They're going to call him one day and be like, 'Blake, you're welcome. Here it is. You're now the Sexiest Man Alive. Country or no country, this is your country.'"

But that was then, and his feelings have changed. "He's like the good-looking guy on The Voice, anyway. But I'm just saying, Adam is not happy because he was the only sexy guy on the panel until this new law of the land was enforced by People magazine," Shelton joked. As for Gwen Stefani, "I feel bad for her, because she has been in the spotlight and this symbol of beauty."