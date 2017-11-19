"I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers—touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself," Aguilera previously said in a statement.

"To be honoring the one and only Whitney Houston is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on."

"I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage," the "Dirrty" singer told E! News. "My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business—her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty—lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her."

Originally released on Nov. 17, 1992, The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide and is the top-selling soundtrack album of all-time. Houston, who produced it with Clive Davis, provided vocals on six songs: "I Will Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "I'm Every Woman," "Run to You," "Queen of the Night" and "Jesus Loves Me."