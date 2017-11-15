President Donald Trump is thirrrrrsty!

The reality star-turned-commander-in-chief got the Internet into a tizzy on Wednesday when he stopped his speech promoting his administration's foreign policy achievements and trade matters, not once, but twice to take a full-bodied, two-handed drink of Fiji Water. Many online noting that the president looked like a baby drinking a bottle.

The Internet was quick to jump onto the move. Some commenters noted the awkwardness of the double-handed gesture and others took issue with it because Trump publicly called out Senator Marco Rubio, labeling him a "choke artist" for taking a swig mid-speech during his Republican response to President Obama's State of the Union address in 2013.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has mocked Rubio's now-infamous handling of h2O on eight occasions.

On Feb. 2013, Trump tweeted, "Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact."