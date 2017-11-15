Donald Trump Taken to Task By Twitter for ''Awkward'' Mid-Speech Water Break

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Simone Garcia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Garcia Johnson Named 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador

Trinity Fatu, Total Divas 703

Trinity Fatu and Lana Risk Breaking a Few Minor Rules In Order to Take Their Careers to the Next Level on Total Divas

Donald Trump, Gif

President Donald Trump is thirrrrrsty!

The reality star-turned-commander-in-chief got the Internet into a tizzy on Wednesday when he stopped his speech promoting his administration's foreign policy achievements and trade matters, not once, but twice  to take a full-bodied, two-handed drink of Fiji Water. Many online noting that the president looked like a baby drinking a bottle.

The Internet was quick to jump onto the move. Some commenters noted the awkwardness of the double-handed gesture and others took issue with it because Trump publicly called out Senator Marco Rubio, labeling him a "choke artist" for taking a swig mid-speech during his Republican response to President Obama's State of the Union address in 2013.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has mocked Rubio's now-infamous handling of h2O on eight occasions. 

On Feb. 2013, Trump tweeted, "Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact."

Photos

Think Before You Tweet: Celebs' Controversial Twitter Posts

The hypocrisy of Trump's drinking water from a water bottle mid-speech wasn't lost on the sea of social media commenters always aimed at the controversial president—and it wasn't lost on Rubio.

The Floridian politician hopped on Twitter to similarly critique 45's drinking style. 

The Republican wrote, "Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time [sic]."

Donald Trump

AP/REX/Shutterstock

The whole water affair has been blowing up social media, many applauding Rubio for his sick "burn" of The Donald. But of course, not everyone was a fan...

What do you think of Rubio's response? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Trump , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.