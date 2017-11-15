Wedding bells are ringing for one of Teen Mom's most memorable couples.
While viewers witnessed Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards become husband and wife on the season finale of Teen Mom OG, E! News has learned that the couple will hold their "original, intended" wedding ceremony this weekend.
"It's been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon—we knew from day one this was going to be it," Mackenzie shared with E! News exclusively. "It's in this little cathedral-type church and it's just absolutely beautiful."
She continued, "We went for a rustic-chic theme so there are elements that are super formal and elements that are just very laid-back. But it's gorgeous. There's a reception afterwards that's in this old warehouse-type space that's been redone. The wedding ceremony is me: super urban, super chic. But the reception is Ryan, where it's rustic. It's a great mix."
MTV cameras will be rolling when the pair says "I Do." In addition, Mackenzie believes Maci Bookout will be attending as well.
"She invited us to her wedding. Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It's about our boys. This is a day about us, yes, but it's also about us becoming a family," Mackenzie explained. "The boys have no idea that we're already married. Bentley doesn't even know that. So you know, for them, this is a huge day. And if that makes them happy, then that's what we'll do."
Bentley is Maci and Ryan's son. Mackenzie also has a son named Hudson from a previous relationship.
For those wondering how Ryan is feeling leading up to the big day, Mackenzie can't help but gush over the special man in her life. And while the MTV star experienced a recent stint in rehab, the proud father has come a long way.
"He's doing amazing. I'm really truly impressed," she gushed. "I'm so proud of him and he is trying so hard. I mean, I can't imagine what that's like. I'm so proud."
An early congratulations to the couple on their special day!
Teen Mom OG returns with all-new episodes November 27 at 9 p.m. only on MTV.