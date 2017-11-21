Upgrade Your Winter Clothes: It’s All About the Details

Celebs get paid to look good, so it's no surprise that they tend to kill it on the red carpet. But what exactly is it about these standout moments that make such a lasting impression?

If you ask any stylist in Hollywood, they'll tell you the magic is all in the details. From handmade lace overlays to intricate diamond accents, it's these designer touches that make one gown outshine the rest. But just because you're not vying for a place on the best dressed list doesn't mean you shouldn't shoot for the stars when it comes to your everyday wardrobe, too.

So while you're restocking your winter wardrobe, consider picking up a few detailed pieces like these five picks from Target's A New Day™ brand.