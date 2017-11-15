From his days on All That and Good Burger, to acting in the kids show Game Shakers, Kel Mitchell is a tried and true Nickelodeon kid.
It's been nearly 12 years since the hit show All That came to an end, and a lot has changed for the actor.
He now stars in the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers as the character Double G, and he and his wife recently welcomed their daughter Wisdom to the world.
Despite all those changes in his life, the All That actor still is most remembered for his character Kel on the sketch-comedy show and the show Kenan and Kel, in which he starred alongside his friend Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live.
His enduring fanbase is not at all surprising considering the big name guests on the show, like musicians Aaliyah and Usher and basketball legend, Shaq.
The star reminisced on his time, telling E! News, "Me and Shaq had like dance battles and all kinds of stuff—just crazy stories."
Among his many adoring fans includes, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly and, of course, his older children.
The appreciation comes as no surprise to the actor, who has grown used to the fan encounters, saying, "You get people, like you're on the red carpet and Tori Kelly walks up to you and is like, ‘Oh man, I watched you all the time.'"
The fond memories of starring on the hit show with his friends, combined with the strong fanbase, has inspired plans for an All That reunion, especially after doing a remake of the series on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He said, "I definitely see a revival coming on ever since the Jimmy Fallon reunion we had with Good Burger, Kenan and I have definitely been talking."
As for if he is tired of orange soda, the actor laughed, saying, "I am cool with it, you know what I mean? Of course, I drink more healthier now."
The Game Shakers-Henry Danger crossover airs Thanksgiving weekend on Nickelodeon.
