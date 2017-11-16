This might be a hard pill to swallow, but the final installment of Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 was released five years ago today.

Do you feel old yet? Because it might get worse...

Though we know what the saga's biggest stars like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been up to lately, we couldn't help but wonder about one half-human, half-vampire in particular.

Yes, we're talking about Renesmee Cullen!

The young girl who stole our hearts playing Edward Cullen and Bella Swan's daughter in the Breaking Dawn movies is all grown up.