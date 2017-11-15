Vans Warped Tour Says Goodbye: Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani and More Surprising Acts Who Rocked the Stage

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift Now

What We've Learned From Taylor Swift's Making of a Song Series (So Far)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Her Squad Surprise Shoppers During Target Trip

Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, No Doubt

Getty Images

It's their last black parade...

After more than two decades of filling sweaty, heat-riddled cities all over the U.S. with pop-punk hits every June to August, the always traveling Vans Warped Tour is finally saying goodbye to their endless summer.

The Vans Warped Tour announced on Wednesday that summer 2018 would be be its final, full cross-country run. The Warped Tour has been the largest traveling music festival in the United States, as well as the longest-running touring music festival in North America.

The tour's founder Kevin Lyman took to the tour's official website to reveal it was the beginning of the end for the traveling festival that finally made it cool for boys to cry, for punk to be pop and for us odd ones to rock out in a land of misfit toys.

"I have been a very lucky person to have traveled across the country and sometimes around the world as one of the founders and producers of the Vans Warped Tour. Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour," wrote Lyman.

"I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Of course the news got us thinking about the many (and after 23 years and so many venues, there have been a lot of acts) performers who have rocked the Vans Warped Tour stages over the years, and the many we'd forgot about and the ones we didn't even realize had performed (probably because they don't fall under the rock genre).

It turns out you don't have to just have an emo band to play The Warped Tour. Turns out that popstars, rappers, rockers and pop-rap-rockers have all played the tour. Did you know that Gwen Stefani performed the tour's first year in 1995 when she headed up No Doubt? Well it's no doubt that she did. Pharrell performed with N.E.R.D. in 2002. The Black Eyed Peas hit the stage in 1999.

Check out the bands you didn't know performed (and some of the ones you did) and we get ready to say adios to the Warped Tour...

Black Eyes Peas, Warped Tour, 1999

Scott Gries/Getty Images

The Black Eyed Peas

Amazingly enough, the BEP brought the boom-boom-pow to the festival in 1999.

Katy Perry, Warped Tour

Paul Hebert/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images

Katy Perry

KP showed 'em how to kiss and girl and like it in 2008.

Hey Monday, Warped Tour, 2010

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Hey Monday

Cassadee Pope's band performed in 2010.

Article continues below

Weezer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio

Weezer

Rivers Cuomo's band played in 2000.

30 Seconds to Mars, Warped Tour

Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

30 Seconds to Mars

Oscar winner Jared Leto performed the festival with his rock and roll band in 2006.

Paramore, Warped Tour

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

Paramore

Hayley Williams' band has played the festival six times.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, No Doubt

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival

No Doubt

Gwen Stefani played the tour, as she performed with her band in 1995.

Pharrell Williams, N.E.R.D.

Sean Gardner/WireImage

N.E.R.D.

Pharrell's group has been an unexpected addition to the festival.

Gerard Way, My Chemical Romance

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

My Chemical Romance

The pop punkers have performed at The Warped Tour in 2004 and 2005.

Article continues below

M.I.A.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

M.I.A.

The "Paper Planes" singer performed in 2008.

Kid Rock

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kid Rock

The "Cowboy" crooner wowed the crowd in 1998.

Jurassic 5

Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Jurassic 5

The hip hop group has performed at The Vans Warped Tour.

Article continues below

Joan Jett, Warped Tour

Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

Joan Jett and The Black Hearts

The lady rockers rocked out in 2006.

Jimmy Eat World

Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jimmy Eat World

The band performed in 2002.

Incubus, Brandon Boyd, Warped Tour

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Incubus

The band performed in 1998.

Article continues below

G-Eazy, Warped Tour

Joey Foley/Getty Images

G-Eazy

The rapper from Oakland hit the stage in Ohio back in 2012.

Pete Wentz, Fall Out Boy, Warped Tour

Paul Hebert/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images

Fall Out Boy

Of course, Fall Out Boy has performed at The Warped Tour. The band rocked in 2004, 2005 and 2009.

Eminem

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Eminem

The superstar rapper performed in 1999.

Article continues below

Cobra Starship, Warped Tour

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Cobra Starship

The dance pop band made good girls go bad in 2008 in San Antonio, Texas.

Billy Idol, Warped Tour

John Shearer/WireImage

Billy Idol

The singer wasn't dancing with himself when he performed for the crowds at the 2005 Warped Tour.

Beck

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CBS Radio

Beck

The dancing man danced onto the Warped Tour in 1996.

Article continues below

Bebe Rexha, Warped Tour

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

The "I Got You" singer played The Warped Tour in 2015.

Andrew W. K., Warped Tour

Jason Squires/WireImage

Andrew W.K.

The party boy partied hard in 2002, 2003, 2010 and 2017.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Festivals , Music , VG , Katy Perry , Gwen Stefani , No Doubt , Viral , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.