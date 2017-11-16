Khloe Kardashian Tries to Make Kris Jenner ''So Uncomfortable'' in Front of Her Scribe: ''She Queefed in Our Workout!''
It's Christmas time at the Kardashians'!
In a sneak peek from the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians Christmas Special, airing Sunday, Nov. 26, Kim Kardashian gets very competitive when it comes to decking the halls.
"Does anyone want to hear the story about last year, how Kourtney copied me on my Christmas lights?" Kim says in the promo before adding, "I will come for them if they copy anything that I'm doing."
Meanwhile, after a wigged-out Kris Jenner learns Kim is doing an ice skating rink, Kris decides to get a little revenge.
"She's taken this way too seriously so I'm kinda wanna mess with her," Kris says. "She's gonna die when she sees my ice skating rink!"
