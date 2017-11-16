The biggest night in Latin music is here!
This show promises not to disappoint. We can expect performances by Juanes, J Balvin, Alessia Cara, Bad Bunny, French Montana, Lin-Manuel Miranda, CNCO, Nicky Jam, Luis Fonsi and many more. Stars like Camila CabelloSofia Carson and Flo Rida will be some of the night's presenters.
Leading this year's list of nominees is Residente with nine nominations, Maluma with seven, Shakira with six, and Kevin Jiménez ADG, Juanes, and Mon Laferte with five each.
Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez are set to host the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which airs today live on Univision at 8 p.m.
Before the show kicks off, we can't miss talking about everyone's red carpet looks. Whether it's designer dresses and jewelry to statement looks and couple debuts, you never know what you'll see!
Take a look below at our red carpet arrivals gallery that we'll be updating continuously:
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
This graceful and whimsical gown is a perfect fit for the "Havana" singer.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
The star, who is hosting tonight's show, looks incredible in this gorgeous gown after giving birth less than two weeks ago.
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS
The "Despacito" star gets the ladies talking with this tailored look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
This Descendants 2 is nothing short of magical in this black number.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Always so classic! The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star wows in this look.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for LARAS
Back in black! The boy band shows off their signature style in Las Vegas.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Sleek and tailored is the look that the "Felices Los 4" singer went for tonight and we're loving it!
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS
The Best New Artist nominees and brother have officially arrived with their signature look.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for LARAS
The "Fuego" singer wows in this suit in Sin City.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Can you say handsome? The NCIS star wows in this suit.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Thumbs up from this year's Person of the Year.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
All smiles in from the Hamilton star in this classic look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
The Orange Is the New Black star stuns with this metallic look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
The "My House" star opted for a more casual look for the red carpet.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Why not take risks? The "Me Voy" singer is not afraid to do so.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
The Cuban singer wows in white.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
We're getting some mermaid vibes with this colorful dress.
We can't wait to see them hit the stage together tonight!
