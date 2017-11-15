It's almost wedding time for new mama Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian!
The 36-year-old tennis champion and the 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares a 2-month old daughter, also named Alexis, got engaged last December.
Here's what we know about their wedding:
Hello, New Orleans: Serena and Alexis are set to wed this week in New Orleans in front of some 200 guests, E! News has learned. The event will reportedly be held at the Contemporary Arts Center.
Sister Bridesmaids: Serena's sisters, including fellow tennis star Venus Williams, will be bridesmaids.
So Many Stars: Guests include Lala Anthony, some members of the Kardashian family and Ciara, who will be accompanied by her husband Russell Wilson, E! News has learned exclusively.
A few reports cite possible other guests attending, such as Serena's friends Eva Longoria and Meghan Markle as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
A Tale as Old as Time? According to Entertainment Tonight, the ceremony will have a Beauty and the Beast theme and Serena will wear different dresses to the ceremony and reception.
E! Illustration
Serena had celebrated her upcoming nuptials with Venus and a few girl friends earlier this month in New York City. The group, which included LaLa and Ciara, enjoyed five-star spa treatments, trapeze'ing and tea brunches, dinner and dancing.
Alexis had a bachelor party on Tuesday night at the Frankie & Johnny's seafood restaurant in New Orleans on Tuesday night. He and his group dined on several traditional New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice and Po' boys and drank beer and water.
"It was a good-size group and they enjoyed themselves," a source told E! News. "It seems like they chose Frankie and Johnny's because they wanted to have an authentic New Orleans experience."