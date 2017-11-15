It's almost wedding time for new mama Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian!

The 36-year-old tennis champion and the 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares a 2-month old daughter, also named Alexis, got engaged last December.

Here's what we know about their wedding:

Hello, New Orleans: Serena and Alexis are set to wed this week in New Orleans in front of some 200 guests, E! News has learned. The event will reportedly be held at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Sister Bridesmaids: Serena's sisters, including fellow tennis star Venus Williams, will be bridesmaids.