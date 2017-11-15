Gwen Stefani Dishes on Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive Honor: "How Rad Is My Life Right Now?"

Sexy or not sexy? That is the question. 

Blake Shelton is People magazine's sexiest man alive, and even though everyone doesn't agree with that decision, there is one woman who is over the moon about it—Gwen Stefani!

"How rad is my life right now? Like, how good does that make me look," Gwen dished about Blake's honor in an interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy. So if it's good enough for Gwen, why isn't it good enough for everyone else?

Is Blake Shelton People's Sexiest Man Alive?

Watch the clip above to see what the haters are saying! 

