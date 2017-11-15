It's been more than a year since HGTV's Flip or Flop hosts Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa ended their relationship and the two took some time on Tuesday to share some inspirational quotes about overcoming pain and struggles.
Christina posted on Instagram an excerpt from New Orleans pastor David Crosby's 2014 book Your Pain is Changing You: Discover the Power of a Godly Response, in which he writes, "Pain will change you more profoundly than success or good fortune. Suffering shapes your perception of life, your values and priorities, and your goals and dreams. Your pain is changing you." Christina wrote, "Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith."
Tarek posted an excerpt from a speech Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling gave as a guest speaker at Harvard University's 2008 commencement ceremony, in which she said, "Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."
"This quote really stood out to me," Tarek wrote on Instagram. "We've all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight....when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair. Even though you can't see the light at the bottom it still exists and as time goes on that light starts to shine. Once that light starts to shine take the opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want to be. Take it as an opportunity to bounce back and be stronger than ever. In my opinion, rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right!"
The El Moussas, had announced last December they were separating after seven years of marriage. It was later revealed that they had actually split in early 2016.
The two are parents to daughter Taylor 7, and son Brayden, 2. Tarek filed divorce papers in January. Christina filed her own papers in August. Amid their split, they continued to film their show and co-parent their children.
"We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship," Christina told E! News' Daily Pop in May. "We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."
"She'll call me...you know, we still deep down, we care about each other," Tarek told E! News' Sibley Scoles in June.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.