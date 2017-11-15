It's been more than a year since HGTV's Flip or Flop hosts Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa ended their relationship and the two took some time on Tuesday to share some inspirational quotes about overcoming pain and struggles.

Christina posted on Instagram an excerpt from New Orleans pastor David Crosby's 2014 book Your Pain is Changing You: Discover the Power of a Godly Response, in which he writes, "Pain will change you more profoundly than success or good fortune. Suffering shapes your perception of life, your values and priorities, and your goals and dreams. Your pain is changing you." Christina wrote, "Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith."

Tarek posted an excerpt from a speech Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling gave as a guest speaker at Harvard University's 2008 commencement ceremony, in which she said, "Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

"This quote really stood out to me," Tarek wrote on Instagram. "We've all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight....when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair. Even though you can't see the light at the bottom it still exists and as time goes on that light starts to shine. Once that light starts to shine take the opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want to be. Take it as an opportunity to bounce back and be stronger than ever. In my opinion, rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right!"