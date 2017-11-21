Happy 34th Birthday, Nikki and Brie Bella! Let's Celebrate With Some Sizzling Pics of the Sexy Total Divas Stars

by Mona Khalifeh

The Bella twins are proving that you only get hotter with age. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who turn 34 today, are not only busier than ever, they're as hot as can be.

This has been a year of milestones for the sisters. The pair, who most recently celebrated filming 100 episodes of Total Divas, have had some epic moments of their own, and you can bet they looked hot while doing it.

Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed baby girl, Birdie, back in May, while Nikki got the proposal of a lifetime from fellow WWE star and long-time boyfriend, John Cena.

Celebrate the Bella Twins' birthday by checking out some of their sexiest Instagram pics!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Nikki Bella

White-Hot Nikki

"Bee Sexy | Bee You #mybirdiebee."

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Sister Selfie

❤️✨❤️

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Sisters Who Slay

 Bee Happy Link in bio. #beehappy #beefearless #beestrong #mybirdiebee #birdiebee #womenempoweringwomen

Brie Bella

Morning Glory

Coffee + Birdiebee
*
how I do my mornings ☕️ @birdiebeebrand
#mybirdiebee

Brie Bella

Total MILF

Brie Bella

Fun In The Sun

Such an amazing time in Cabo ☀️

Brie Bella

Peace And Love

Always nailing it!! @honeybeileen @hairbykatelynd #glam

Brie Bella

Body Positive

It really took me awhile to love my new curves. After giving birth I honestly thought I'd bounce right back but no one ever told me that a 10lb precious little thing would take up every minute to every once of energy you have. I was being hard on myself for not making time for the gym, feeling guilty smashing a bag of popcorn while watching Netflix when I had my me time. I didn't know how to dress with my new body and was getting so frustrated that none of my old clothes were fitting.
Finally I looked in the mirror and said F it, this is my new body and I'm going to love every bit of it!!! This body created a human and I couldn't be more grateful for that. A little help from my sister @thenikkibella on how to dress and I'm feeling better than I ever have. (Still getting use to my boobs) Cheers to all the Moms and all the different stages of life we go through!! Ciao Bella ❤️

Nikki Bella

Morning Flex

Good Morning! Nothing like sleeping in your Love's shirt & @birdiebeebrand's ☕️ Can't wait for the November launch! Make sure to head to www.birdiebee.com! Also, make sure to root on my Love this Sunday at #nomercy #cenation #birdiebee #mybirdiebee

Nikki Bella

Boots Season

Honey B Glam & Saint Laurent #honeybglam #saintlaurent #bootseason #ysl #lagence #louisvuitton

Nikki Bella

Hair Flip

5 Days till the launch of @birdiebeebrand!!! Who's finally ready for it?! Me! Make sure to head to www.birdiebee.com to sign up for updates! #beehappy #beefearless #beestrong #birdiebee #mybirdiebee #womenempowerment

Nikki Bella

Yogi

Yesterday's rehearsals Vibes #aloyoga #dwts #teamsmackdown

Nikki Bella

Strong & Sexy

Hit my goal weight today! Has taken me sooo long but the healthy way does take time and hard work does pays off. Just have to stick with it and never give up! Now let's see how long I can keep it off because all I can think about is lol #mybirdiebee #beestrong #beefearless #beeyou #nevergiveup

Brie Bella, Instagram

Sun Day

"Lay out first then push ups! #sundaymorning #sunnyday #lovinglife"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Seeing Red

"Weekend Vibes #honeybglam"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Kick Your Feet Up

Brie Bella, Instagram

Sisters 4 Life

"Sisters 4 Life!!! ❤️#throughthickandthin #bellatwins"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Eyes Up Here

"A scar simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you..." Countdown to my destiny.... #stayfearless"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Nature Girl

"Till tomorrow Napa"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Hourglass Figure

"Commercial break.... #espys"

Brie Bella, Instagram

May the Force Be With You

"Missed yoga so I can watch the sunset with @bryanldanielson ❤️#beachlife"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Relaxed Denim

"❤️ #napa #honeybglam #mersweetshair"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Star Power

"#espys ✨"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Down & Dirty

"Ready to get down and dirty in some vineyards #bellastakingovernapa"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Buns Out

"Sunday Funday!!!! Swim before #wwebattleground #sundayfunday #sandiego#GMsmackdownWife"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Photo Op

"#honeybglam #burbank #lovesurprises"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Sweat Session

"Got my butt kicked today by MarkShane! Yes Fertility Safe!!!! #fitnessjourney #bodychanging #lovinglife #fertilitydiet"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Desert Heat

"✌ #laststop #vegas"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Little Miss Sunshine

"You know she's a Cali girl when she has crazy tan lines ☀️✨ #calisunshine"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Freckle Face

"Love Sunday's & freckles. #sundayfunday"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Swan Dive

"Swan Ride"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Dressed to Kill

"A little Roosevelt selfie ✨ @johnpaulataker"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Nude Attitude

"Front | Date Night #houseofcb #louboutin #louisvuitton"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

White Hot

"HAVEN | SoHo Tampa #twinning #bellafam #bellas #haventampa"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Night, Night

"Yep, it's time for bed!!! Night"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Girl's Best Friend

"Lounging with my baby @thewinstonfrenchie & watching The Good Wife ❤️ #lovelovelove"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Bella Trouble

"Don't worry #WWENashville BrieMode is here!! #RAW #BrieBella"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Baby Got Back

"Love @spiritualgangster! One of my favorite brands! Thank you for the amazing care package! These pants... Amazing!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Just Chillaxing

"Sunday Vibes ✌"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Twin Magic

"When you and your twin show up to the same place dressed as twins @thebriebella #twinning #bellas #totaldivas #bellafam"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Good Hair Day

"Blow Out & Bone Stimulation"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Wowza

"Let's snap a pic before the neck brace comes back on #stayfearless #houseofcb #elizabethandjames #stuartweitzman #louisvuitton #bellafam #hydepark"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Rainbow Bright

"Bone stimulating & checking out how our vines are doing #growingfast #vines #goldsheep"

Brie Bella, Total Divas, Instagram

Hot Stuff

"Another fun day of media!!! #TotalDivas #BellaTwins"

Nikki Bella, Total Divas, Instagram

Dolled Up

Brie Bella, Total Divas, Instagram

BFFs

"Make sure to catch @thenikkibella and I on @sportscenter at 9pm....talking Total Divas, our men and pretty much everything going on in our Bella World ❤️"

Brie Bella, Total Divas, Instagram

Vamp It Up

"Soooo excited for the premiere of #TotalDivas tonight!!! Who's ready for some #Braniel don't miss it tonight at 9pmEst only on E!"

Brie Bella, Total Divas, Instagram

All That Glitters

"Ready for the #TCA Glam by @makeupbyjmonroy and @fpinasco #totaldivas #wwe #bellatwins"

