For Owen Wilson being able to say he played the husband to Julia Roberts in the new film Wonder is akin to getting a degree from Harvard.

At the Wonder premiere in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old star told E! News that working alongside a critically and commercially acclaimed actress like Roberts is "pretty exciting."

The actor gushed about working with the film superstar,"That's like if I had gone to Harvard or something and being able to say, ‘Yeah, I went to Harvard.' Being able to be in a movie with Julia Roberts is pretty cool"

While working with the Pretty Woman actress, Wilson learned one interesting thing about his co-star: she is a secret knitter!

Speaking of her hobby, Wilson joked, "Yeah, I don't know what that is going to do to her street cred, but I think it is actually kind of hip."