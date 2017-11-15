Looks like old habits die hard for The Weeknd and Bella Hadid.

The "Starboy" singer was photographed leaving his supermodel ex-girlfriend's apartment in New York City on Tuesday night, just a few weeks after splitting from Selena Gomez—who's also been hanging out with her ex, Justin Bieber.

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Bella have been "hanging out" again, and though they aren't official, their feelings for each other are still very much there.

"Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together," a source tells us. "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."