Blake Shelton Gets Backlash Over "Sexiest Man Alive" Title

Social media has a lot to say about Blake Shelton's "Sexiest Man Alive" title.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Voice coach has been given the honor by People magazine. The response? Many social media users are not happy.
"Blake Shelton being named the 'sexiest man alive' just confirmed my theory that 2017 is in fact not real & I am in a nightmare coma," one Twitter user wrote. "I'm going towards the light now..."
While another person on social media wrote, "Blake Shelton might be the sexiest guy at a San Fernando Valley country club-turned-strip mall, but that's about it."
2017 is supposed to be the year of tossing out trash men, yet Blake Shelton can tweet all the racist jokes his heart desires and still be People's Sexiest Man Alive.— Sage Young (@sageyoungest) November 14, 2017
HOW TO KNOW YOU?RE LIVING IN THE UPSIDE DOWN:— God (@TheGoodGodAbove) November 15, 2017
1. Donald Trump is president
2. Blake Shelton is named sexiest man alive
3. Mass shootings happen everyday and no one does anything
Shelton is also receiving even more backlash over his past offensive tweets, which he apologized for in 2016. "Everyone knows comedy has been a major part of my career and it's always been out there for everyone to see. That said, anyone who knows me also knows I have no tolerance for hate of any kind or form," Shelton said in a statement at the time. "Can my humor be inappropriate and immature? Yes. Hateful? Never. That said I deeply apologize to anyone who may be offended."
In response to the Shelton receiving the title, one Twitter user wrote, "2017 is supposed to be the year of tossing out trash men, yet Blake Shelton can tweet all the racist jokes his heart desires and still be People's Sexiest Man Alive.."
On a scale of 1 to Blake Shelton's publicist how good are you at your job?— Jessica Reedy (@jessica_reedy) November 15, 2017
If Blake Shelton can win ?Sexiest Man Alive,? we can beat the Globetrotters.— Washington Generals (@TheGenerals) November 15, 2017
After the announcement, Vogue made their own list of sexiest men. Among the list of 12 include Chris Pine, Ezra Miller and Cole Sprouse.
What do you think about Shelton receiving the title? If not Shelton, who did you want to be the "Sexiest Man Alive" this year?
