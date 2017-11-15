Of course Wonder Woman saves the day.

Warner Bros.' Justice League is in theaters Friday, and early reviews are...not great. The cast includes Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Amber Heard as Mera, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Joe Morton as Silas Stone, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, J. K. Simmons as James Gordon and Robin Wright as Antiope. Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor) also appear in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Zack Snyder (from a screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon), the movie is sure to be a financial success for the studio. And to be fair, it is getting better reviews than its predecessor, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Still, it fails to capitalize on the success of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, which earned $822 million worldwide in five months.

Here is what eight prominent movie critics are saying about Justice League: