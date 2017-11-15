FKA twigs was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, marking her first public appearance in a month, when it was revealed she and ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson split.
E! News confirmed in October that the Twilight actor and singer split after three years of dating. Two sources told E! News that Pattinson broke up with Twigs. One of them said their travel schedules "took a big toll on the relationship."
On Tuesday, Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) was seen walking with a woman in Los Angeles and holding a green beverage. Twigs wore a white ruffled dress with a black and white top, white and black lace-up boots and sunglasses.
BACKGRID
Brian To/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Twigs has remained active on social media since the breakup.
Pattinson has been spotted publicly a few times since the split. Earlier this month, he was seen at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2017 Governors Awards and at the 2017 AFI Fest event.
Pattinson and Twigs began dating in summer 2014 after a mutual pal introduced the two. He proposed in April 2015 with a pear-shaped diamond ring estimated to be worth $150,000. The two even bought a house together while they were together.
Pattinson had alluded to their potential breakup this past July when he told Howard Stern he was only "kind of" engaged. A source later told E! News, "Rob already feels single. He and FKA have had major distance and tension between them for months now. They really tried to make it work, and it's not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything."
The following month, Pattinson was spotted getting "extremely affectionate" with longtime friend Katy Perryduring a dinner outing. Another source told E! News at the time that Pattinson was "not dating anyone," and that "He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything."