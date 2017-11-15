You're the Worst Ending After Season 5

Well, this is kind of the worst.
You're the Worst has been renewed for a fifth and final season, FX Networks announced on Wednesday, just ahead of the season four finale. The final season will air on FXX in 2018, with the decision to end the show coming from both its creator and the network.
"Making You're The Worst has been an incredible experience and FX Networks have been dream partners," creator Stephen Falk said in a statement. "I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing'—which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly."
FXX
"Stephen Falk has been an extraordinary creative partner to work with over the past four years, and it is in that spirit that we came to the mutual decision to end You're the Worst with its fifth season," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. "Stephen's singular vision for the series has been its guiding force from the start and our decision, while difficult, will allow the series to end on its own terms and in a way most satisfying to its devoted fans. We want to thank Stephen, the cast and the crew for everything they've done to make You're the Worst one of the best comedies on TV."
You're the Worst stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue, and earned praise for its realistic look at dating in L.A. and for its handling of mental health issues.
The show first debuted in late July 2014 on FX before moving over to FXX for its second season.
You're the Worst's finale airs tonight at 10 p.m. on FXX.