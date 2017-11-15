Note: Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder told E! News The New York Times article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements," and Weinstein's spokesperson Sallie Hofmeiser has said "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

In her interview with The New Yorker, McGowan said she was nervous about the prospect of being followed by one of Weinstein's private investigator at the march. So when she allegedly received a call from airport detective Jerrod Hughes asking her to collect her wallet, she questioned whether he was an officer and decided to leave on a bus with other march attendees. Hughes did not respond to The New Yorker's request for comment.

The New Yorker previously published a separate exposé in which it accused Weinstein of hiring private security agencies to gather information on women and journalists trying to make allegations against him public. The magazine claimed Black Cube was one of the agencies hired to collect information and accused the agency of contacting and meeting with McGowan several times. However, Black Cube released the following statement to E! News:

"It is Black Cube's policy to never discuss its clients with any third party, and to never confirm or deny any speculation made with regard to the company's work. Black Cube supports the work of many leading law firms around the world, especially in the US, gathering evidence for complex legal processes, involving commercial disputes, among them uncovering negative campaigns...It should be highlighted that Black Cube applies high moral standards to its work, and operates in full compliance with the law of any jurisdiction in which it operates—strictly following the guidance and legal opinions provided by leading law firms from around the world."

E! News reached out to Weinstein's rep at the time but did not receive a response.

The Metropolitan Airport Authority Police Department obtained the warrant for arrest on a felony drug possession charge on February 1. McGowan told The New Yorker her fear prevented her from responding to authorities for months.

"I was going to ASAP," she told the magazine in regards to turning herself in, "but then things started to get really weird. I knew I was being followed and that I wasn't safe. I even hired a private investigator to investigate whether the warrant was real."