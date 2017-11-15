January Jones is torn about perpetual Bachelor Nick Viall, but she wasn't torn about his unexpected request.

"He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle," the Mad Men alum revealed to James Corden Tuesday night, adding that he had gotten in touch with her team to send her the request. If your reaction is sheer confusion, you're just like Jones.

"Is that his way of asking me out or does he have a problem with me?" she said, reacting to the ask. "I don't know what that was, but I declined because I don't need to be humiliated."

While she wasn't interested in performing against him, Jones is a fan of the recurring reality star—well, kind of. "You don't know if you like him or if he's a scumbag and I think that's why I'm attracted to him, maybe?" she explained.