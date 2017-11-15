Why Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Won't Address Pregnancy Rumors

The baby talk continues.

Kim Kardashian accidentally announced her third child is a girl during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said her surrogate is due "soon," and the family may be getting bigger. For months, it's been reported that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant—though neither sister has responded to the rumors. So, Ellen DeGeneres tried her best to get Kim to confirm or deny the reports by referencing one of her characters. "I guess you saw that your sister Karla Kardashian is pregnant," she said, referring to an October episode. Kim laughed and said, "So exciting! I love that she went blond."

"I try to follow whatever you do," Ellen explained. "Whenever you change, I change."

As a clip from Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's Halloween appearance played on a screen behind them, Ellen seized the moment. "I said that they were both pregnant, but then they told me they weren't," she told Kim. "But you do have several sisters who are pregnant..."

Kim smiled and chose her words carefully. "Alright, I'm going to break it down. This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one," she said. "For the safety of my life..."

"How come I'm not in this family group chat?" the talk show host interrupted. "Why am I not a part of that? I'm Karla." Kim laughed and promised her, "I'll ask them. I'll see if we can add you."

Regarding the rumors about Khloe and Kylie, Kim said, "We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself. Hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have." Ellen, who recently pumped Kris Jenner for info, is "waiting" for them to come on the show—maybe even as soon as Thursday. "OK!" Kim responded. "I'll group chat them and see if they're available tomorrow."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

