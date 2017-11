Finally, Pink took a ride in James Corden's car and it was a pretty darn good time.

They sang, they laughed, and it was barely two minutes before the duo was pulling over and learning a dance routine to Pink's song "What About Us," with moves like "drama" and "drama, but not too much."

There was also some definitely starting of the party, thanks to Pink's classic "Get the Party Started," and some discussion of that time Pink went on a date with Joey Fatone when she opened for NSYNC.