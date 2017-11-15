Catherine Avery in the house!

The 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy my have come and gone, but the Grey's Anatomy web series celebrating the milestone isn't over just yet. E! News has a preview of today's bonus episode of Post-Op, featuring none other than director Debbie Allen (who also just happens to be a star and executive producer of Grey's).

In the clip above, Allen shares how she came to be involved with the show (Shonda Rhimes' daughter trained at her dance studio) and which of her episodes is her favorite (it involves a very awkward dinner scene).