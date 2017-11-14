Bye forever, Kai Anderson.

American Horror Story: Cult's divine jerkface got what was coming to him in a few ways during tonight's finale, starting with his little murder practice party being raided by the FBI, thanks to Ally.

He was going to have his lackeys kill a bunch of pregnant women, Charles Manson-style, until the feds showed up and took them all down. Kai confessed to everything, avoided a trial, and got life in prison, which he saw as no problem.

He just sort of reformed his cult behind bars and seduced a guard into helping him with a plan that involved giving another prisoner his exact tattoos, killing him, and shaving off his face so everyone would think Kai was dead.

Then the guard helped Kai escape, just in time for him to show up at Ally's senate debate.