She's back!

Performing live for the first time in over a year and for the first time since her kidney transplant over the summer, Selena Gomez came and got it during her performance of "Wolves" with Marshmello at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night—and the number certainly left us all howling for more Selena.

The singer, who recently split with her boyfriend of 10 months The Weeknd, wowed the crowd with her new tune at the award show, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross. Marshmello joined the pop star for the performance, which featured a newly platinum blond Selena performing around the scene of a car accident with a group of all-female dancers.

Switching it up from her edgy, black leather mini-dress on the red carpet, Gomez kept it simple in a satin nightie and white tennis shoes.