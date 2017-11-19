Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
She's back!
Performing live for the first time in over a year and for the first time since her kidney transplant over the summer, Selena Gomez came and got it during her performance of "Wolves" with Marshmello at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night—and the number certainly left us all howling for more Selena.
The singer, who recently split with her boyfriend of 10 months The Weeknd, wowed the crowd with her new tune at the award show, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross. Marshmello joined the pop star for the performance, which featured a newly platinum blond Selena performing around the scene of a car accident with a group of all-female dancers.
Switching it up from her edgy, black leather mini-dress on the red carpet, Gomez kept it simple in a satin nightie and white tennis shoes.
She ran from the wolves tonight! ??? @selenagomez #SELENAxAMAs ?: @samiarmiger pic.twitter.com/br7PvYIFrZ— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW! @selenagomez is performing 'Wolves' LIVE for the first time EVER! #SELENAxAMAs pic.twitter.com/1MovIe05yu— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
Crying with the wolves because I did NOT want that performance to end, @selenagomez & @marshmellomusic! ? #SELENAxAMAs pic.twitter.com/sNyqCTnmZR— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
No, thank you @selenagomez for that incredible performance ? #SELENAxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/tVSMetvX52— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
Last month, E! News confirmed Gomez would be performing her new single at the 2017 AMAs. The live telecast, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, brings together the biggest names in a variety of musical genres.
Tonight's appearance comes after the pop superstar stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her physical recovery after getting a kidney transplant from best friend Francia Raisa.
"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she shared on Instagram at the time. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you."
From a professional standpoint, Selena has released huge hit songs including "Bad Liar," "Fetish" and "It's Aint Me" with Kygo across the past year. Her major health setbacks certainly haven't hindered her star power, and tonight's performance proved SelGo is back and better than ever.
What did you think of Selena's performance? Sound off in the comments!
Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!