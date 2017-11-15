Sometimes the holidays straight-up suck. You have to endure awkward conversations with long-lost relatives, outrageous travel scenarios and menus that can only be described as not what you would have chosen.

Which is why the Friendsgiving tradition has become ever more popular. You get to skip all of the more formal Thanksgiving stressors and lean in to the fun parts of the holiday—you know, like drinking and stuffing your face. Getting in on the action isn't just for regular people, either: Mandy Moore decided to host her first-ever Friendsgiving this year and she's letting all of her fans in on her hot tips.