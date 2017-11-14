Watch Chrissy Teigen's Dog Reunite With Baby Luna After Emergency Trip to the Vet

Reunited and it feels so waggin' good.

Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen first informed fans that her eldest dog was sick and needed some assistance from doctors.

"At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog Puddy," she wrote to her followers. "Please send him happy doggy thoughts :( my first born baby."

Fortunately, those same followers received a bit of good news this afternoon when the supermodel revealed Puddy is back home with his owners.

"My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has," Chrissy shared on Twitter with video of her four-legged friend hanging out with baby Luna. "My old man monster I love you."

She added, "...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving."

As fans of the couple know, both Chrissy and husband John Legend have a huge love for their pets that also include Pippa, Penny and their newest addition named Pablo.

And when they aren't documenting the dogs' crazy adventures on Instagram, the proud owners may be throwing wedding ceremonies in their honor. Anyone else remember the celebration for Puddy and Pippa?

Ultimately, there's something about Puddy that makes John and Chrissy so attached.

"Before the chaos of two more dogs and a baby, there was only you, our Puddy!!" Chrissy wrote in a 2016 Instagram post. "My boy. I love you and your graying paws and chops to the moon and back."

We're hoping for more good news soon! 

