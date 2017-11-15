Shootings. Explosions. Ghost sex.

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial have faced down their fair share of emergencies ever since Meredith Grey stepped foot in what was one known as Seattle Grace Hospital, but during this week's fall finale of Grey's Anatomy, they'll be confronted with an dire emergency that wouldn't have even been something to consider 14 years ago.

In this sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) are going about their daily routine, trying to access patient records in the Grey Sloan computer system, when the unthinkable happens and the hospital falls victim to a cyber attack, with their entire network chillingly held hostage by the hackers. Technology—gotta love it, right?!