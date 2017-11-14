Jason Momoa is an imposing force on screen and off.
Standing at an impressive 6'4", the Justice League and Aquaman actor is not someone you'd want to cross in a dark alley, however, chances are that if you did, you'd probably get a bear hug and nothing more. Momoa may be built like a beast, but he's all teddy bear.
In the latest issue of Men's Health, the coverboy, who shot to fame with his brief, but none-the-less epic portrayal of Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones, shows off his ripped muscles for which he's famous for, as well as his big heart. He's the very proud father to two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and husband to wife Lisa Bonet (whom he legally married last month, but has been with for over a decade.)
In the Mag's December issue, Momoa, who is poised for super-stardom as his blockbuster action films will be released this year and next, discussed learning how to be a dad from others, as he was mostly raised by his single mom, Coni, in Iowa.
"Sometimes you don't learn it from your parents. You learn it from your best friends," he said. "Instead of just, 'This is what a man's supposed to be'...you can make something really positive. The truth is we're all searching. We're all looking for guidance, for mentors, and I'm by no means someone to follow."
While he may be a proud papa and a loving partner, he told the mag that he finds it weird when strangers tell him they look up to him.
"I'm a degenerate too, you know? I have my ups and downs like anyone. All I can do is be me," he confessed.
The actor also made it very clear that he found meaning in his life once he had his children.
The Hawaiian-born star said, "I really can't tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids....Just wasting time."
The 38-year-old admitted that becoming a dad made him grow up.
"I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I'm more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around," said the star.
The humble star with the body of a god, the arched eyebrows of a warrior and the mind of a rascal added that being a good father and husband is what most matters to him.
"I want to be remembered as, I hope, an amazing husband and a great father. My kids are the greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I'm going to live out my life watching them," said the actor. "They're already way smarter and just way better than me. God, I love it. It's beautiful. I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans."
Justice League leaps and bounds into theaters on Nov. 17. Aquaman swims into theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.
